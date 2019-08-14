H&T Group (LON:HAT) Posts Earnings Results

H&T Group (LON:HAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:HAT opened at GBX 347 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The firm has a market cap of $135.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

