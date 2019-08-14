HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 3,545,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,036. HSBC has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in HSBC by 98.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 60.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 27.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in HSBC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 571,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

