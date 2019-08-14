Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

HWDN stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 520.40 ($6.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,018,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.30. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 577.40 ($7.54).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

