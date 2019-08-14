Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

