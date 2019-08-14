Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned a $37.00 price target by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRL. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. 168,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,449.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,721,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,055,000 after purchasing an additional 598,442 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,906,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,385,000 after purchasing an additional 334,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,109,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

