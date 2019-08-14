Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.09

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 414365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNL shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. GMP Securities lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

About Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

