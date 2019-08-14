Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $4.99 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00049547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00493234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00138830 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,106,975 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Graviex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

