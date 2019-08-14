Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 219.44% from the company’s previous close.

HOOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,669. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($8.85). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $7,636,000.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.