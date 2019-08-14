Hillview Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hillview Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 29.4% of Hillview Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 25,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

