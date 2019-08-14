Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,995,935. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

