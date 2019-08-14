HiCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $161.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.