Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Hi-Crush reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hi-Crush.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael A. Oehlert acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hi-Crush stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 717,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,527. Hi-Crush has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $192.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hi-Crush (HCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.