Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.94

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 672123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. Barclays upgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 458.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 153,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth about $412,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hertz Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after buying an additional 989,685 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth about $873,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

