Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

