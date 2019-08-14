Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188,095 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

