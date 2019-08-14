Hayden Royal LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 40,641.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 123.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 314,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,318,000 after purchasing an additional 281,144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,750,000 after purchasing an additional 195,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $283.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

