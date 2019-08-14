Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,414,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 5,197,500 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of HA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 517,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.80. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

