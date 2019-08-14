Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.72 ($47.35).

Shares of DWNI traded down €1.09 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.39 ($35.34). 832,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.95. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

