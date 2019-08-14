Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.