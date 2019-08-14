Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,484,000 after purchasing an additional 630,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,370,000 after acquiring an additional 804,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $262.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total value of $957,655.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,916. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

