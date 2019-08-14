Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

