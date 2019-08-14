H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

