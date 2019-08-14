GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.31

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
ASX:GUD opened at A$9.26 ($6.57) on Wednesday. GUD has a twelve month low of A$8.74 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of A$15.15 ($10.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.00. The firm has a market cap of $800.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54.
About GUD
