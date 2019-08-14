GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.31

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

ASX:GUD opened at A$9.26 ($6.57) on Wednesday. GUD has a twelve month low of A$8.74 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of A$15.15 ($10.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.00. The firm has a market cap of $800.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

