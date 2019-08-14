Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 59.7%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was down 59.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 13,808,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,978% from the average daily volume of 664,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 687.43% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.