Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.50. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 122,049 shares changing hands.

SUPV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

