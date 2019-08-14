Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.