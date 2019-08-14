Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises about 2.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 68.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

