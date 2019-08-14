Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 218.33 ($2.85).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNC. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of LON GNC traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.60 ($2.65). 692,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

