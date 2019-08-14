Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Trading Down 0.9%

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57, 62,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 319,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95.

About Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

