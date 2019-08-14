Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 161,041 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$5.38 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The firm has a market cap of $277.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.69.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total transaction of C$174,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,915.12. Also, Director Hernan Martinez sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.61, for a total transaction of C$197,841.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,977,198.23. Insiders sold a total of 288,800 shares of company stock worth $1,315,302 in the last 90 days.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

