Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.51, 253,960 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 248,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.