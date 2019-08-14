GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $9,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,804,189 shares of company stock valued at $17,084,222. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $74,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,759. The stock has a market cap of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

