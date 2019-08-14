Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 27th

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 100.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,649. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

