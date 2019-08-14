Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE:GOL opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $4,705,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $1,958,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

