GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. GoByte has a market cap of $159,632.00 and approximately $4,981.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

