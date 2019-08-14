GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 5.5%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.67 ($7.76) and last traded at €6.70 ($7.79), approximately 11,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.09 ($8.24).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on GFT Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $177.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.11.

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

