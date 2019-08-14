GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.25 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002401 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $780,801.00 and $1,064.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00758642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00029508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000789 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

