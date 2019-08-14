Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) PT Raised to C$55.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.80.

Genworth MI Canada stock traded down C$1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.29. 313,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.18 and a 52-week high of C$52.54. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

