Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Brands International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

GNUS stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 96.72% and a negative net margin of 614.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

