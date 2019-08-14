Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.55% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $31,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 488.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 17.0% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. 52,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

