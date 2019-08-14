General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Set at $46.00 by Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a $46.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 2,207,859 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.