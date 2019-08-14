GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 40,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. GDS has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 3.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 88.7% during the first quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 13,560,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373,134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 94.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,377 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $60,018,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in GDS by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 920,389 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

