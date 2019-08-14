Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.01

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTX shares. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 2,684.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 425,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

