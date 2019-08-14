Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives $24.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 11,075.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAP by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

