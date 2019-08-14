FY2019 Earnings Estimate for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Issued By DA Davidson

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

UMH has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $243,998.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $254,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

