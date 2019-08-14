FuzzBalls Achieves Market Cap of $24,794.00 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a market cap of $24,794.00 and $1.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00763418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000791 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner . The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

