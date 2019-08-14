Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,827,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 28,350,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 195,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

