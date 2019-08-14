Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 40.1% in July

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 590,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 194.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 2,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $55.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

