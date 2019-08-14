Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. GMP Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.
Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.22. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,948,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Franco Nevada by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 521,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Franco Nevada by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 367,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after buying an additional 220,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
