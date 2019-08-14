Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. GMP Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.22. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.04.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,948,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Franco Nevada by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 521,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Franco Nevada by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 367,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after buying an additional 220,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

