Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FSM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 1,378,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.35. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

